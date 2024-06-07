Body of missing Yelm man found in shallow grave near Nisqually River on Tuesday

Detectives with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office have discovered the body of a man buried in a shallow grave near the Nisqually River.

The body is believed to be Robert Erwin, who had been reported missing from the Yelm area.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office said detectives received several tips over the past few weeks about a man who was reported missing and that tipsters believed had been murdered and buried near Yelm. Despite following up on the tips, the man wasn’t located, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives discovered Erwin’s body on Tuesday, June 4, while following another lead. His identity was confirmed by the Thurston County Coroner on Thursday, June 6, and his family was notified.

Detectives are investigating numerous rumors surrounding Erwin’s death, which has been ruled a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.