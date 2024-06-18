Body of missing woman found over the weekend, police say

The body of a young woman who went missing late last week was found on Saturday morning, according to Corpus Christi police.

Corpus Christi police say they have found the body of Tanya Davila, who was reported missing by family members June 10.

At about 8:20 a.m. June 15, officers from the Corpus Christi Police Department were searching the area of 9600 Hearns Ferry Road with specialized K-9 units when they located a body matching that of Tanya Garza, Senior Officer Antonio Contreras wrote on the police blotter on June 15.

Her body was found in a gated area surrounded by thick, heavy brush, he said.

The young woman was reported missing on June 10 by family members, according to a CCPD news release published June 13, at which point the Robbery Homicide Division began investigating the case of her disappearance.

She had last been seen with her boyfriend, Matthew Davila, 28, on June 7, police said.

The police said that Davila was driving Garza's white SUV that day when they attempted a traffic stop on him. He evaded them and was not located. The white SUV was later found on Carbon Plant Road, outside of city limits and was burned, they said.

On June 12, CCPD K-9 units, along with drone units, searched the area where the burned vehicle was located.

They found Davila on June 13 and took him to the main police station for interviewing, they said. After the interview, detectives went with him to the spot where the vehicle was located to search and possibly retrace steps.

Davila was arrested on an outstanding warrant for evading arrest in a motor vehicle and was transported to the City Detention Center for booking, Contreras said.

The medical examiner has been contacted and will ultimately confirm the identity of the individual located.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Garza or the case are asked to call detectives at (361) 886-2840, or report anonymously by calling 888-TIPS.

