Body of missing woman found near Carseland after murder charges laid this week

The Calgary Police Service's missing persons team located human remains near Range Road 254 and Highway 901 on Thursday afternoon. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Human remains have been located northeast of Carseland, Alta., according to a news release sent by Calgary police on Friday.

The missing persons team located human remains near Range Road 254 and Highway 901 late Thursday afternoon.

Upon working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Calgary police said the remains have been identified as Chelsea Davidenas.

Police said they had been searching rural areas southeast of Chestermere over the past several days to locate the remains of the local woman.

The Calgary Search and Rescue Association joined police in their search efforts on Thursday, according to police.

CBC News previously reported that investigators believe Davidenas, 29, was killed hours after she was last seen on Feb. 17.

Her body was dumped in a rural area east of Calgary three days later, investigators said.

Police said Davidenas worked in Calgary's sex trade and was targeted for that reason.

Initially, the case was investigated as a missing person file after Davidenas's family reported her disappearance to police.

Steven Aaron Zwick, 26, and Paul Joseph Rushton, 52, each face a charge of first-degree murder.

The two men are accused of luring Davidenas to a house under the pretense of a date.

In the news release sent on Friday, police said no further information would be provided as the case is now before the courts.