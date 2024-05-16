Body of missing Tampa mom believed to have been found

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) says it located a body believed to belong to Sylvia Pagan, who was reported missing on Sunday evening.

Police said an identification of the body, which was found in the Wimauma area, is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office, which will also confirm the cause of death.

38-year-old Jovanni Caceres Steffani, who reportedly took his own life, was the only person of interest in the case and no other subjects are believed to be involved, according to investigators.

“This is not the outcome anyone wanted,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “We send our condolences to Syliva’s loved ones, but most importantly her daughter Briana during this unimaginable loss.”

The Tampa-based nonprofit “We Are The Essentials” said in a Facebook post that they found the remains believed to belong to Pagan.

“While we believe this is likely Sylvia, we all should wait until the official identification from the medical examiner,” the Facebook post reads. “This is an understandably tragic development. We pray our work in this case helps Sylvia’s family. There are few feelings worse than the desperate anxiety of not knowing. We are deeply saddened by this outcome and we join you all in keeping Sylvia’s family in your prayers.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

