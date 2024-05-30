Body of missing swimmer recovered from Massachusetts pond, police say

Police are urging the public to be cautious in local waters after a missing swimmer drowned in a pond in Harvard early Thursday morning.

The swimmer, whose body was recovered just after 2 a.m. Thursday, has not been identified.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time,” police said in a statement.

At approximately 12:28 a.m. Thursday, the Nashoba Regional Dispatch received an urgent 911 call reporting a potential drowning at Bare Hill Pond, near Barba’s point, police said.

The caller told police that their friend, who had gone swimming, was no longer visible approximately 250 feet from the shoreline.

When emergency crews arrived, they accessed the area through a long trail behind the Bromfield School, police said.

The District 8 Mutual Aid Dive Team deployed several boats to search the waters of Bare Hill Pond.

The team includes personnel from several area fire departments, including Lunenburg, Sterling, Rutland, Barre, Leominster, Fitchburg and West Boylston. Boxborough Police and Massachusetts State Police also responded.

Police also activated the Harvard Public Safety Drone Team for an aerial search.

Nearly two hours later, at approximately 2:09 a.m., crews recovered the missing swimmer’s body.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and adhere to safety guidelines when engaging in recreational activities in and around water bodies,” police said.

The drowning remains under investigation. Further details will be released as they become available, police said.

Harvard is a small town in Worcester County, located about 25 miles northwest of Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

