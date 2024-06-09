Body of missing swimmer found in northeast GA river

The body of a swimmer reported missing Thursday evening has been found.

Around 7 p.m., Milledgeville police were called to the Oconee River Greenway regarding two men struggling in the water.

One of the men safely got out of the water, according to authorities.

First responders began searching for the other man after witnesses told police he wasn’t able to get out of the water.

The police department closed the Oconee River Greenway throughout Thursday night and continued search efforts into Friday morning.

Major Linc Boyer of the Milledgeville Police Department said the missing swimmer’s body was found Friday afternoon.

“One of his brothers who was actually down there with him gave us a pretty good location, so that’s where we’re concentrating our efforts. The current was a lot stronger yesterday than it is now,” Boyer told WGXA.

Boyer told WGXA the brother, Holden Knight, lives in Milledgeville, while the drowning victim, Hunter Knight, was from Thomaston, GA.

According to Athens-Clarke County officials, the Oconee Rivers Greenway System provides 3.1 miles of natural surface hiking-only trails and eight miles of concrete.

The Oconee River Greenway has since reopened.

