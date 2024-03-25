Body of missing Springfield man found

Mar. 25—The body of a Spingfield man who has been missing since the end of January has been found, Springfield police announced Monday.

Justin Smith's body was found in the 800 block of South Center Street on Friday. Police would not say if the body was found in a home or outside.

Smith, 28, was last seen on Jan. 29 in the 400 block of Linden Avenue. A relative who reported him missing said he left his job delivering food and didn't return.

Relatives and friends continued to search for Smith over the last almost two months, and held a rally earlier this month to raise awareness about his disappearance.

Police and city officials have "no further comment" as the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 937-324-7716.