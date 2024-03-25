Body of missing Springfield man found, police say

The body of a missing Springfield man has been found, police announced Monday.

The body of Justin L. Smith, 28, was found in the 800 block of South Center Street Friday, according to a spokesperson for Springfield police.

Smith was reported missing on January 29, News Center 7 previously reported.

He was last seen in the 400 block of Linden Avenue, according to police.

Police said a relative who reported Smith missing said he had left for his job delivering food and did not return.

The investigation remains fluid and ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 937-324-7716.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

