Body of missing Santa Fe man found in Grand Canyon National Park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The body of a Santa Fe man who was reported missing in Grand Canyon National Park was recovered, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Park rangers were notified of a body in the Colorado River, near river mile six, on Friday, May 10. The body was taken to Lees Ferry and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, where it was confirmed to be 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison.

NPS found Robinson’s vehicle abandoned at Lees Ferry, within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, on April 21. Officials believe Robison may have attempted to travel down the Colorado River with his Welsh corgi on a self-made wooden raft.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

