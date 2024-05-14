Body of missing Santa Fe man believed to have been found near the Grand Canyon

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials believe they have located the body of a Santa Fe man who has been missing for several weeks. The National Parks Service says they were notified on Friday of a body in the Colorado River near the Grand Canyon. Park rangers were able to recover the body and they believe it is 58-year-old Thomas Robison from Santa Fe.

Robison is believed to have been traveling down the river with his dog on a wooden raft after abandoning his vehicle near Page, Arizona. NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

