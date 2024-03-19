Body of missing Osgood man recovered from Versailles Lake (Ripley County)

Mar. 18—RIPLEY COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers have recovered the body of Carson Hughes, 18, of Osgood from Versailles Lake.

At 6:50 p.m. Sunday, conservation officer divers, utilizing sonar, recovered Hughes in six feet of water.

Hughes was pronounced dead on scene by the Ripley County Coroner. An autopsy was completed Monday morning, and the preliminary cause of death was determined to be probable cold-water drowning. No other evidence of injury was present, according to a DNR news release. The final autopsy report and cause of death are pending toxicology results.

Friday evening, the Department of Natural Resources reported that at approximately 1:30 p.m., Ripley County dispatch received a report of a missing adult male at Versailles Lake within Versailles State Park.

The vehicle of Carson Hughes, 18, of Osgood was located unlocked with the keys still within the vehicle near the boat ramp and his was kayak located on the water nearby.

A search for Hughes was conducted on land and water near where his vehicle was located utilizing thermal and side-scan sonar technologies.

Assisting agencies include the Ripley County Sheriff's Office, Ripley County Coroner's Office, Indiana State Police Aviation, Ripley County EMA, Ripley County EMS, Ripley County Health Department, Versailles Fire, Delaware Fire, Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue, Friendship Fire, Batesville Fire, Buckeye Search and Rescue, Ohio Task Force One, Texas EquuSearch, Hamilton County Police Association Dive, and hundreds of civilian volunteers. — Information provided