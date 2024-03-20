Body of missing man found in Cheboygan River

In this photo from security footage, David John Demara was seen at 12:35 a.m. on Friday, March 15.

CHEBOYGAN — The body of a man missing from Cheboygan was located in the Cheboygan River on Tuesday, March 19.

According to the Cheboygan Police Department, the body was found at approximately 4:15 p.m. and identified as David John Demara. Demara, 51, had been missing since early Friday morning.

Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Demara, who had last been seen walking at the intersection of East State Street at 5:47 a.m. on March 15. Police described Demara as a vulnerable adult who did not have a phone with him or access to a vehicle.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources assisted the Cheboygan Police Department with search efforts on the Cheboygan River.

Demara’s family has been notified, and investigative efforts into the cause and manner of death will continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cheboygan Police Department at (231) 627-4321.

