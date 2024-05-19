Body of missing man found in Baton Rouge home, police investigate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a body was found on Voss Drive.

Police said Collin Johnson, 33, was found dead in a home in the 2900 block of Voss Drive around 9:43 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

According to the police, Johnson was last seen Thursday, May 9. The death is being investigated as a homicide, and BRPD is waiting for results from an autopsy.

According to data from the Baton Rouge Police Department, actual homicides in the city are up 64% compared to the same time last year. Negligent and justifiable homicides have increased by 100%.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story.

