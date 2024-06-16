Body of missing Lore City man John Sigman found Friday evening

CAMBRIDGE − The body of John Sigman was discovered Friday evening by a woman riding an ATV in a wooded area around Killbuck Lane. His truck was also in the area, according to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.

The 77-year-old Lore City man was reported missing on May 13, by his daughter, Shannon Sigman-West. She was worried when she couldn't reach by phone the prior day, she previous told the Daily Jeffersonian. When she went to his home the following day she noticed his truck was gone too. That's when Sigman-West called the sheriff's office.

Sigman does not have a cellular phone, social media accounts nor credit/debit cards. He has recently begun experiencing memory issues, Sigman-West said.

John Sigman and daughter Shannon Sigman-West.

The sheriff's office had been investigating the case since then.

A autopsy will be performed by the Licking County Medical Examiner's Office.

“This is not the outcome that anyone wanted and my condolences go out to Mr. Sigman’s family at this difficult time,” Paden said.This case remains under investigation pending the results of the autopsy.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Body of missing Lore City man John Sigman discovered