Body of missing hiker found on fourth day of search in Rocky Mountain National Park

The body of missing hiker Lucas Macaj was discovered by searchers Thursday, four days after he was reported missing in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Macaj's body was recovered on Mills Glacier, near the base of Lamb’s Slide on the east side of 14,259-foot Longs Peak, according to a park release Thursday evening.

The initial investigation indicated the 23-year-old from Colorado Springs took a "significant fall," the release said.

His body was flown by helicopter to a landing zone in the park, then transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, which will release his cause of death.

Macaj was reported overdue late Sunday night. He was last heard from at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday, May 12, when he texted a friend that he was on the summit of Longs Peak. He summited the peak from the Keyhole Route.

That afternoon, significant storms moved through the area of the summit and other high elevations in the park.

Searchers scoured the area from land and air and with search dogs for four days until discovering his body Thursday.

Alaynalyn Chard, of Maryland, and Maddie Franz, of Georgia, hiked the Longs Peak Trail on Thursday.

In an interview with the Coloradoan before the park announced Macaj's body had been recovered, they said they heard helicopters near Chasm Lake, their planned destination. The pair turned back just before reaching the lake due to avalanche risk, they said.

Macaj's body was discovered above Chasm Lake, which is at the bottom of Longs Peak's East Face.

"We heard the helicopter at the beginning of our hike," Franz said. "We figured it was trying to look for him. Once we got up there near the lake, the helicopter was super low.

“Most hikers along the trail were aware he was missing."

Chard said they were unaware of the search until they arrived at the Longs Peak Trailhead. There, they saw posters alerting trail users of Macaj's disappearance and that of Fort Collins trail runner Chad Pallansch, who went missing Sept. 27, 2023, and has not been found.

“It’s really sad," Chard said. "We were actually just talking about how a lot of people go missing in national parks. You really have to take precautions."

Franz said it's important to minimize the risks as much as possible when in the outdoors.

"We were saying how dangerous it can be and how much you have to respect it," she said. "When you start to get nervous like we did today and turn back, you just check your ego at the door. It's super sad, especially for people like us who like to do the same thing that he was doing."

Longs Peak safety tips

Depending on your route, packing traction devices such as Microspikes, Yaktrax or crampons and an ice axe may be prudent.

Pack extra warm clothes, waterproof layers, extra food and water, a headlamp, a personal first-aid kit and a cellphone.

If you are traveling alone, explain to a friend or family member detailed plans of your trip and take extra care with decision making.

Be smart and turn around when conditions exceed your abilities.

Visit the Longs Peak conditions report on the National Park Service's website.

