Body of missing Cushing man found

Cushing, Okla. (KFOR) — After months of disappearance, the body of a missing Cushing man was found.

26-year-old Zachary Kyle Brasel was reported missing on Nov. 11, 2023 and was last seen on Oct. 23, according to Cushing Police Department.

Several days after the missing report, Cushing PD requested investigative assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), in search of Brasel.

Cushing PD and OSBI crime scene technicians responded to the scene of a body that was found on April 2, 2024, in a heavily wooded area located near the 1200 block of N. Highland Ave.

Upon preliminary investigations, it was indicated that no foul play was involved, and the body was then released to Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s for formal cause of death and identification.

On April 4, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office was able to confirm Zachary Kyle Brasel’s identity.

Officials said that additional information will not be released until the State Medical Examiner issues a formal cause of death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.