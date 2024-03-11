Body of missing Assumption Parish crash victim found in Lafourche Parish
The body of a man who went missing after crashing his vehicle in Assumption Parish has been located in Lafourche Parish.
The body of a man who went missing after crashing his vehicle in Assumption Parish has been located in Lafourche Parish.
If former President Donald Trump has his say following the election, Biden’s electric vehicle policies could be tossed to the dustbin.
Pinterest announced today that its tool for filtering searches by different body types has officially rolled out to users in the U.S. The platform started experimenting with the feature last year and is currently testing it in Canada. As part of today’s launch, Pinterest now features size-inclusive brands on its search landing page, including Eloquii, Ganni, Mara Hoffman, Osei Duro, Gia / Irl, and more. To use the feature, users can type into the search bar and select the “Body Types” option to see four different body types at the top of the results page.
Let's forecast the best- and worst-case scenarios, make-or-break players and season predictions for each team in MLB's most competitive division.
Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners -- the Alphabet spinout that focuses on building and backing new approaches to complicated infrastructure problems in areas like power, broadband and waste management -- has launched its latest project, a new concept for more flexible data center energy management called Verrus. Verrus incorporates "microgrids" based on advanced, high-power batteries with software to understand and allocate energy to specific tasks and applications, and it is designed to address some of power challenges posed by modern computing needs. Jonathan Winer, the co-founder and co-CEO of SIP, said that the first three data centers designed using Verrus' architecture will likely be located in Arizona, California and Massachusetts.
Just because you can spend thousands of dollars converting a vehicle into something you can comfortably sleep in doesn’t mean you should.
In today's edition: The plight of the modern running back, Banana Ball makes its MLB ballpark debut, Scottie Scheffler's putter, Baker's Dozen, and more.
The Panthers need a lot of help and don't have great draft capital.
It lets you let you leave MacGyvering to MacGyver.
Charging network stocks have seen double-digit declines in the past year.
Score steep discounts on top brands like Apple, Ninja and Shark.
Sonos is selling refurbished units of the Era 300 for $359, or $91 less than retail.
Gobert had some interesting thoughts after his tech gave the Cavs a game-tying free throw.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler offered new warnings about cryptocurrencies as bitcoin surged to an all-time high Friday.
This beauty tool used to exfoliate skin and stimulate blood flow has more than 12,000 fans — baby soft skin is yours.
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is once again available for purchase, complete with a price drop of around $6,000. The company halted sales of the vehicle last year after major software issues came to light.
The Rivian R2, an all-electric sport utility vehicle that's smaller and more affordable than the automaker's flagship SUV, appears to be a hit with potential customers. At least, if the number of reservations for the R2 is any guide. Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe posted Friday on Instagram that the company had received more than 68,000 R2 reservations less than 24 hours since the vehicle was revealed at an event in Laguna Beach, California.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
General Motors has resumed sales of the Chevrolet Blazer EV — and at a cheaper price — more than two months after the automaker pulled the vehicle over software problems. The company temporarily halted sales of the Blazer EV in December after early customers reported problems with the SUV's infotainment screen and charging at DC fast charging stations. Existing Blazer EV owners will have to bring their car into a GM dealership for a software update to address any potential problems going forward.
'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.
A bundle of the PlayStation 5 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is currently $50 off. The discount applies to both the digital and standard editions of the console.