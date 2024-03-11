Body of missing Assumption Parish crash victim found in Lafourche Parish

TechCrunch

Pinterest announced today that its tool for filtering searches by different body types has officially rolled out to users in the U.S. The platform started experimenting with the feature last year and is currently testing it in Canada. As part of today’s launch, Pinterest now features size-inclusive brands on its search landing page, including Eloquii, Ganni, Mara Hoffman, Osei Duro, Gia / Irl, and more. To use the feature, users can type into the search bar and select the “Body Types” option to see four different body types at the top of the results page.