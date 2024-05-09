Body of missing 18-year-old woman found in Ballantyne movie theater parking lot

The body of a missing 18-year-old woman was found about 1 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a movie theater in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood, according to police.

Olivia Bruce was last seen Tuesday leaving Providence High School in Charlotte. She was reported as missing to the Matthews Police Department.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said that they were called shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday to the 7800 block of Rea Road. “There is no evidence of foul play at this time,” a police statement on social media said.