Body of missing 18-year-old recovered from Indiana lake

The body of a missing 18-year-old was recovered from an Indiana lake on Sunday night.

Ripley County dispatchers received a report of a missing adult male at Versailles Lake in Ripley County on Friday at 1:30 p.m., according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) spokesperson.

Multiple agencies from both Indiana and Ohio searched for Carson Hughes, 18, of Osgood, Indiana.

His body was recovered in six feet of water at about 6:50 p.m. as conservation officer divers used sonar, an IDNR spokesperson said.

Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner and an exact cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.

The family has been notified.

Ohio Task Force One, Texas Equusearch, and Buckeye Search and Rescue provided mutual aid for the search.



