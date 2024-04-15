Body of man recovered after plane crash in Southern California

Rescue crews in San Bernardino County have recovered the body of a man killed when his plane went down Saturday night, authorities announced Sunday.

Preliminary information from the FAA indicates the aircraft, a twin-engine Gulfstream AC95, crashed near Palm Avenue and West Verdemont Drive in the Verdemont neighborhood of San Bernardino around 8:21 p.m.

Authorities confirmed to KTLA that witnesses heard a plane sputtering and the sound of a loud crash followed by a red flash.

“Deputies from the Central Station and officers from the San Bernardino Police Department conducted a search of the area,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. “However, the mountain area in question was not accessible via vehicle or on foot. The Sheriff’s Aviation Division attempted to assist, but the weather restricted their ability to fly.”

On Sunday morning, rescue crews spotted the debris field in the mountains north of Devil’s Canyon from the helicopter.

A search and rescue team, along with an investigator from the coroner’s office, were deployed to the site where the remains of the deceased adult male were discovered.

The name of the victim is being withheld until he is positively identified and next of kin are notified, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are also investigating the cause of the crash.

