Body of man missing since Sunday found in Rio Grande River

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The search for a missing man ended in tragedy for a local family.

The body of Hector Barraza, 59, was found in the Rio Grande River after a search that started on Sunday evening.

According to a Doña Ana County news release, deputies with the Doña Ana Sheriff's Office were called to 2215 Run Along Road near La Llorona Park for a possible drowning of one adult and two children. At approximately 8:26 p.m., deputies were informed the children were safe, but Barraza was still missing.

New Mexico State Police Search and Rescue Dive Team was contacted on Sunday. At approximately 1:26 p.m. on Monday Barraza's body was found.

According to Doña Ana County, the Office of the Medical Investigations has taken the lead in the investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Search for missing man results in retrieval of body from Rio Grande