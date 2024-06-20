Akron police are investigating after a body was found in Summit Lake Wednesday evening, the department said in a news release.

Akron police and fire departments responded to the 400 block of Ira Avenue around 5:45 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a body in the water, the news release said. When the officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man in the water.

The Akron Fire Department Dive Team and the Summit County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, and the dive team recovered the male’s body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. His name is being withheld pending notifications and further investigation.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, and the investigation remains ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information by calling 330-434-COPS or texting TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Body of man found in Summit Lake; Akron police investigating