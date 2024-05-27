Body of man, 29, pulled from Lake Whalom in Lunenburg

LUNENBURG — Rescue divers recovered the body of a 29-year-old man in Lake Whalom Saturday evening.

Onlookers told authorities they had seen the man go into the water but not resurface. Authorities were notified about 8:15 p.m., with the regional dive team responding to the call.

About an hour later, the man was located in the water. He was pronounced deceased, according to the office of Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The man's identity has not been publicly released, pending notification of family.

The body was found by members of the District 8 Dive Team, a specialized unit that includes members of fire departments in northern Central Massachusetts.

The death remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Body of man, 29, pulled from Lake Whalom in Lunenburg