Body of Key Bridge victim Maynor Suazo Sandoval recovered Friday

BALTIMORE — Another one of the six victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been recovered from the water.

Carlos Suazo Sandoval, the brother of Maynor Suazo Sandoval, said investigators called him Friday morning and said they had found his brother’s body.

“The emotion was big,” he said in Spanish. “The whole family let out a yell.”

He said he expects to receive more information Saturday and that the family plans to bury Maynor in Honduras, where his mother lives. He was 38.

“I haven’t seen the body yet but we are very happy because thanks to God they found him and we are going to pray that they find his co-workers,” Carlos Suazo Sandoval said. “The struggle continues for the other bodies.”

Friday evening, a news release from Unified Command confirmed divers had recovered Suazo Sandoval’s body at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The release said Maryland State Police investigators, an FBI victim specialist, the Baltimore County Critical Response Team and the Governor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs met with Suazo Sandoval’s family and told them they’d found his body.

Suazo Sandoval is one of six construction workers who have been presumed dead since late March 26. The six men fell to their deaths after the cargo ship Dali struck the Key Bridge, which tumbled into the Patapsco River. On March 27, divers recovered the bodies of two of those workers: Alejandro Fuentes Hernandez and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera. Families have anxiously awaited the discovery of the remaining bodies since.

“While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones,” Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “We will continue to do everything in our power to support these families, and provide whatever they need to persevere through this unthinkable tragedy.”

