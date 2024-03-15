Body of Kansas City man, missing since February, recovered from Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The body of a Kansas City, Missouri man, reported missing back in February, was recovered from the Missouri River this week.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Alexander Stark was previously reported missing on the Missouri River on February 18.

On Tuesday, March 12, a body was reported to be floating on the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri in St. Charles County.

The body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. and positively identified on Thursday as Stark.

