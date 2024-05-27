Body of infant found in Maryville lake over the weekend

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The body of an infant was found in a Maryville lake by an employee on Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., a Maryville Mozingo Lake employee was performing routine maintenance in a remote area of the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

The employee found the body of a newly born infant and called the Northwest Regional Communication Center.

This is under investigation for the cause of death of the infant. The Maryville Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 660-562-3209.

