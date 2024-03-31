Body of Henderson County father who went missing in February found in Perry County pond

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly two months after a husband and father of three from Henderson County disappeared, his body was discovered in a Perry County pond, authorities said.

On Feb. 6, James Wray, 38, dropped his daughters off at school and his wife at work. Shortly afterward, Jessica Wray said her husband crashed his car into a guardrail and stumbled away from the scene, so a woman gave James a ride to Fat Man’s gas station in Linden.

FEBRUARY 2024 | Family searches for missing father of 3; possible sighting reported in Centerville

According to relatives, James was last seen walking away from the gas station, with attendants reporting he seemed confused and disoriented. Jessica said the video surveillance captured at Fat Man’s was the last confirmed sighting of James.

Weeks later, on Sunday, March 31, Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems told News 2 James’ body was found by someone passing by a pond outside a home off Highway 412 West, the same area where he was last seen.

MARCH 2024 | ‘Living nightmare’: Henderson County father missing for over a month

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding James’ disappearance or death.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

