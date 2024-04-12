Body found in wooded area in Olmsted County

Apr. 11—HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A body was found near the Gordan W. Yeager Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Olmsted County deputies were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, for a call about a deceased person near the Gordan W. Yeager Wildlife Management Area and Silver Creek Road Northeast in Haverhill Township. The body is believed to be a missing person who was reported to the Rochester Police Department in March 2023.

The caller said they were walking their dog in the wooded area when they saw what appeared to be a dead person lying on the ground.

"The condition of the deceased person, due to prolonged exposure to the elements, prevented making any determination of identity," the sheriff's office said.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Ther sheriff's office said "no foul play is suspected at this time."