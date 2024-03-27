Body found in a wooded area along North Cross Valley Expressway

Mar. 26—WILKES-BARRE — A body was removed from a wooded area along the North Cross Valley Expressway near Exit 1 and behind the Host Inn All Suites Hotel on Tuesday.

A heavy police presence involving Wilkes-Barre police, state police at Wilkes-Barre and the Troop P Forensic Services Unit and Luzerne County detectives responded to the area just before noon.

A body was found at the bottom of a steep embankment behind the hotel where city firefighters attempted to rappel down the hillside.

Police installed tarps and the city Public Works Department used chainsaws and pole saws to make access easier.

Wood planks were delivered by the Public Works Department that were cut to manufacture make-shift steps using metal stakes to reach the body.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews removed the body just before 3 p.m.

It was not immediately known what led police to the area.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay said more information will be released at a later time.

