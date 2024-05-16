Body found in water at Letchworth State Park

LETCHWORTH, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found Thursday in the water at Letchworth State Park in Wyoming County, New York State Police announced.

Police said they responded to a report of a possible deceased body found in the water at the park and that they are working on recovering it.

An investigation into the body is ongoing, and police said they will provide more information at a later time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

