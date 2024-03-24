Body found on US-131 was 25-year-old woman, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The investigation into a body that was found with gunshot wounds on a Grand Rapids highway Friday night is “still very active,” police say.

Sunday afternoon, Michigan State Police confirmed it was the body of a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman that had been found in the roadway on southbound US-131 near Leonard Street.

MSP said that she had apparent gunshot wounds. Her name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Grand Rapids Post at 616.866.4411 or Kent County Central Dispatch at 616.336.3113.

