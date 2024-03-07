Body found in Tuscaloosa County presumed to be missing Cottondale man, police say

A body discovered Tuesday is believed to be a 63-year-old man who was reported missing last week in Tuscaloosa County.

Over the last week, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office has been searching the Cottondale area for Steven Cieroke, who was reported missing, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Kennedy said Cieroke was last seen by family on Feb. 25 as he left his residence to walk in a wooded area. The family told investigators that he frequently went for walks in the woods, but this time he didn't return.

A team searched for Cieroke on foot, with assistance from drones, a helicopter and K-9 units.

On Tuesday afternoon, a body was found in Hurricane Creek, Kennedy said.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is conducting the death investigation.

Kennedy said the body is presumed to be Cieroke, but identification and cause of death will have to be confirmed by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Body found in Hurricane Creek after Cottondale man reported missing