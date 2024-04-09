Body found in Sunland Park near landfill

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found in Sunland Park, New Mexico, near the landfill on Monday evening, April 8, according to Sunland Park Fire’s X account.

The Sunland Park Fire assisted the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator with recovering the body along the 1000 block of Camino Real Avenue. The body was initially found by Border Patrol around 4:30 p.m. while Sunland Park Fire was called out to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement.

Photos courtesy of Sunland Park Fire’s X account

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.