Body found in submerged vehicle that went into Minnesota River in Bloomington last weekend

Authorities say the body of one person was recovered Tuesday when a submerged vehicle was pulled from the Minnesota River in Bloomington.

The recovery operation began Sunday night when authorities were called to the Lyndale Avenue Boat Launch on a report of a vehicle entering the river.

Witnesses saw the vehicle enter the water shortly before 8 p.m. and become fully submerged. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol located the vehicle with sonar but divers were unable to safely enter the rain-swollen river. Other recovery attempts were unsuccessful, according to the sheriff’s office, which was assisted by a number of other south metro agencies.

On Monday, a commercial salvage diving company was summoned by the sheriff’s office to assist with the recovery. On Tuesday, the JF Brennan Co. was able to hook the vehicle and pull it from the river shortly before 11 a.m.

One person was found dead inside. The Hennepin County medical examiner will perform an autopsy and establish positive identification.

Meanwhile, the deputies using sonar to locate the vehicle also found a second submerged vehicle nearby. It was pulled from the river shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle appeared to have been in the water for some time and was not related to the first vehicle.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Related Articles