Body found submerged in Antioch after ‘suspicious death’

(BCN) — Authorities in Antioch are investigating after a body was found Sunday morning, according to police. At about 11:15 a.m., officers in Antioch responded to the 5700 block of Slatten Ranch Road on a report of a possible body in the water.

Oakland In-N-Out to serve its last Double-Double Burger tonight in historic restaurant closure

Upon arrival, police found a deceased 38-year-old man floating in the creek. The man’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but detectives and crime scene investigators have taken over the case, along with the violent crimes unit.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Police are not releasing the man’s identity until they notify their next of kin.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.