Body found in street and South Carolina police are searching for the killer

A body was found lying in a roadway Sunday and a search is underway for the man’s killer, the Sumter Police Department said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified 25-year-old Sumter resident Tijah Mauron Clarkson as the man who died following a shooting, police said in a news release.

At about 5 p.m., officers responded to calls about a shooting on Carver Street, according to the release. That’s near the intersection with South Guignard Drive, not far from Sumter’s downtown area.

At the scene, officers found Clarkson lying in the road, and he died at the scene, police said. Clarkson’s residence was less than a mile from where his body was discovered, according to police.

An autopsy has been scheduled, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are asking for the public’s help with information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.