Body found at Stoever's Dam Wednesday morning: North Lebanon police

The North Lebanon Police officers are investigating after a body was found at Stoever's Dam.

At 9 a.m. June 19, police were called to Stoever's Dam for a report of an unresponsive person face down in the water. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased young male in the water.

"An autopsy is being performed on 6/20/24 at the Lehigh County Medical Center," Police Chief Tim Knight said in a press release Thursday morning. "This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public."

Police have not identified the individual who was found Wednesday. Knight said police would provide more information as the investigation continues.

The North Lebanon Police Department was assisted by North Cornwall Township Police Department, the Lebanon County Detectives Bureau, Lebanon County Corners Office and the county's Department of Emergency Services.

This is a developing story. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on X at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Body found at Stoever's Dam: North Lebanon police