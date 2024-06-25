Body found on side I-75 in Butler County

The three right lanes on northbound Interstate 75 are closed after a body was found on the side of the road in Butler County on Tuesday.

The body was found at the end of a rest stop in Monroe, but no vehicles were seen nearby.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. No other information has been released.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report

