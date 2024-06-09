Body found in San Joaquin River nearly two weeks after boater went missing

(FOX40.COM) — A body was found near River Islands in Lathrop on Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found by freelance diver Juan Heredia around 4:30 p.m. and comes nearly two weeks after a boater, Tommy Clark, went missing. Clark was fishing with his brother in the San Joaquin River on May 23 when their boat capsized. He went into the water and never resurfaced.

“I’m not following in the what-ifs,” said Clark’s sister, Barbara Ritter, on May 26. “He’s gone. The sooner we accept it, we’ll be able to go through the process and accept it.”

SCSO has not confirmed if the body found is Clark, but said the medical examiner’s office will provide the identity after an autopsy.

