Body found in Potomac River believed to be that of missing swimmer, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) said crews recovered a body Monday that is believed to be that of a missing swimmer.

MCFRS spokesman Pete Piringer posted on X that search teams located the body using sonar on Sunday, a day after a swimmer in the Potomac River disappeared. The body appeared to be under the surface of the water among some rocks.

Crews returned on Monday morning to the area of the reiver near Sandy Landing where a kayaker reported seeing a body in the water.

Piringer noted in a post that members of the Montgomery County Department of Police were there conducting a death investigation.

