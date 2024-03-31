Body found in Pinellas Park ditch, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run after a body was found alongside a road Sunday morning.

A release from the Pinellas Park Police Department said at about 9:03 a.m., officers were called to 62nd Avenue North after the male victim was spotted lying in the ditch next to the roadway.

When they arrived, officers found that the victim was already dead.

Investigators said debris was found near the body, which had injuries that appeared to be from a vehicle.

The homicide is now being considered a hit-and-run. More information will be released as investigators piece together what happened.

