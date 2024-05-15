Police identify body of man found dead on Parham Bridges Park tennis court in north Jackson

Jackson police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning on a tennis court at Parham Bridges Park in the 5000 block of Old Canton Road in north Jackson.

Jackson Police Department Public Information Officer Tommie Brown confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that the body had "multiple gunshot wounds."

Police later identified the victim as Melvin McNair Jr. and police have labeled McNair’s death as a homicide.

According to a Wednesday press release, detectives did learn McNair’s 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck is missing. Police said the vehicle was possibly taken during the incident.

The press release states the tag number to the vehicle is HN5 5508. Police described the vehicle as a maroon pickup truck with a black stripe on the hood.

As of Wednesday morning, police had not released any information regarding a suspect.

