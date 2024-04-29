Body found after paddleboarder went missing at Folsom Lake, state parks officials say

Authorities on Monday afternoon recovered the body of a paddleboarder who was reported missing Sunday evening at Folsom Lake, California State Parks officials said.

The body of the missing 53-year-old man was found about 1 p.m. Monday. Douglas Johnson, a California State Parks spokesman, said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office will investigate to determine his cause of death.

About 7:15 p.m. Sunday, state parks officials received a call reporting an overdue paddleboarder who was last seen near Beals Point at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area.

State parks officers searched the area by boat and conducted free dives in the water where the paddleboarder was last seen, Johnson said. The search of the area was called off once it became too dark.

At first light Monday, dive teams from California State Parks and the Sheriff’s Office continued the search for the missing paddleboarder. A California Highway Patrol helicopter searched from above, before the man’s body was found several hours later.

The Sheriff’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.