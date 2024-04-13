UPDATE: Body found in Olmsted County identified

Apr. 12—HAVERHILL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities have released the name of a body found in a wooded area of Olmsted County earlier this week.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man as Len Reynolds, 60.

Reynolds was last seen on March 7, 2023. After a welfare check on Reynolds on March 17, 2023, he was

not located in or near his home

in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue SE. Law enforcement also found his cell phone, wallet and car keys inside his home, the Post Bulletin reported last year.

Reynolds' body was found near the Gordan W. Yeager Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday afternoon, April 10, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Olmsted County deputies were dispatched around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, for a call about a deceased person near the Gordan W. Yeager Wildlife Management Area and Silver Creek Road Northeast in Haverhill Township.

The caller said they were walking their dog in the wooded area when they saw what appeared to be a dead person lying on the ground.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff's office said "no foul play is suspected at this time."