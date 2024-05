TechCrunch

Stripe, the world's most valuable fintech startup, said on Friday that it will temporarily move to an invite-only model for new account sign-ups in India, calling the move "a tough decision" as it navigates the country's evolving regulatory landscape. In a statement posted on its website, Stripe said businesses in India will no longer be able to sign up for new accounts through the company's website, and will instead need to request an invite. "The regulatory landscape in India continues to evolve, and our goal is to offer the same experience in India that we aspire to offer to all our users worldwide," Stripe said in the statement.