Body found in Norwich identified as missing man

Apr. 5—NORWICH — A body discovered last month in a truck parked at a Greeneville auto sales and service center has been identified as that of a 54-year-old Norwich man reported missing month before, local police said on Friday.

Police said the body of William A. Henneforth was found by a citizen on March 3 inside a box-style truck parked at the TCB Autobody Sales lot at 267 N. Main St.

Police said Henneforth, who was last known to be homeless, was reported missing by friends on Oct. 15. Police said attempts to locate Henneforth in the days and weeks after the report was filed were unsuccessful.

Henneforth's identity was confirmed after an autopsy and DNA examinations, police said. No cause of death was provided by police, and representatives of the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner could not provide further information Friday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Pete Karasuk at (860) 886-5561.