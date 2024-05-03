Body found next to dam in Riverfront Park

May 2—A body was found next to the dam in Riverfront Park Thursday morning while dive teams were searching for evidence in another case.

The Spokane Police Department and the Spokane County Sheriff's dive team were attempting to retrieve evidence thrown into the river by suspects of a pepper-spray robbery downtown, according to Sgt. Teresa Fuller. A man was sprayed and robbed at a downtown ATM in late March. Surveillance footage showed a suspect throwing something into the river after the robbery, Fuller said.

The water in the dam was lowered around 10 a.m. as part of an agreement between Avista Utilities and the Spokane Police Department. When the water was lowered, a body was found against the grate of the dam, Fuller said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the person and cause of death.