A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy took his own life in South Miami-Dade, sources say

A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy who works at the Broward County courthouse took his own life Tuesday morning on a Homestead street, law enforcement sources told the Miami Herald.

WSVN-Channel 7’s helicopter showed over 20 police cars from Miami-Dade and other agencies lined up along Southwest 320th Street near 130th Avenue, where a body lay next to a BSO cruiser.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it answered a call from there around 6:30 a.m. and referred questions to police. Miami-Dade police referred all questions to Broward Sheriff’s Office, which said it was still gathering information.

If you or someone you know is thinking about self-harm, don’t do it — call the toll-free 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

For the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline, dial 800-799-7233, text “START” to 88788 or visit thehotline.org.

