Body found near Snowbird resort after search for overdue skier

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities said a body was found in the area of Snowbird ski resort on Monday morning, May 20.

The Unified Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the body was found Monday morning, but did not provide any additional information. Identifying details of the body, including age and gender, have not been released.

Authorities said it had received reports of an overdue skier on Sunday night and a search was conducted but halted until Monday morning. It is currently unclear if the body is connected to the overdue skier.

The body was found over a week after two skiers were killed in an avalanche near Lone Peak on the Wasatch Front.

This is a developing story. Check back as ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

