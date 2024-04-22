Body found near busy road in Columbia, police confirm

A body was discovered near a busy road, the Columbia Police Department said Monday.

The body was found in the area near the intersection of Leesburg Road and Garners Ferry Road, police told The State. That’s between Exit 9 on Interstate 77 and William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA hospital, in an area that’s densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

Information about when the body was discovered, and how law enforcement officers were contacted, wasn’t immediately available.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the person. Police said the coroner’s office will determine the exact cause of death.

Police said there were no “immediate signs of foul play at the scene.”

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.